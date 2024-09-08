“I am far from my normal surroundings” – Saudi Pro League not what former Man City star expected

The summer of 2023 saw Saudi Arabian clubs go big in the transfer market and they managed to lure many Premier League stars to the Saudi Pro League, one being former Man City defender Aymeric Laporte.

The centre-back moved to Al-Nassr as part of a €27.5m deal after spending five and a half years with the Premier League champions. The Spain international’s time at the Etihad Stadium was a massive success as he picked up 12 major honours under the guidance of Pep Guardiola.

Laporte was an important part of the Spanish coach’s squad but not a vital one, so he allowed the defender to leave last summer.

One year later, it is being reported that the 30-year-old would be open to returning to Europe as life in Saudi Arabia is not what it seemed for the footballer. The Spanish star was linked with a move to Real Madrid during the latest transfer window but has admitted that the La Liga champions did not approach him.

“There was nothing, no approach”, Laporte told Marca ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League clash against Switzerland.

“In Saudi Arabia, I’m far from my normal surroundings and family. I could consider in future returning to Europe. If an offer comes in, it has to be looked at.”

Aymeric Laporte not the only player to struggle in Saudi Arabia

Life in Saudi Arabia is drastically different for many European footballers and some don’t get used to the lifestyle. Jordan Henderson cut his time in the Saudi Pro League short to join Ajax and it seems that Laporte is not entirely happy at his current club.

The centre-back’s impressive displays in Spain’s run to Euro 2024 glory has brought him back onto the radar of major European clubs and this could develop into concrete interest in the near future.

It remains to be seen if Laporte decided to cut his time with Al-Nassr short and if he does, he will have plenty of options in Europe.