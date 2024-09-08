Video: Man United’s Bruno Fernandes nets from outside of the box vs Scotland

Portugal were victorious in their UEFA Nations League clash against Scotland on Sunday night as Man United captain Bruno Fernandes scored to help Roberto Martinez’s team secure all three points. 

The Portuguese fell behind in the match through an early Scott McTominay goal but found a way back into the clash during the second 45 minutes courtesy of a Fernandes goal from outside of the box.

The Man United captain struck a ball with his weaker foot which snuck into the Scotland net after a mistake from Angus Gunn.

The midfielder didn’t care how the ball went in and will be hoping to take his goalscoring abilities back to Manchester as the Red Devils need a win over Southampton next weekend.

Watch: Man United captain Bruno Fernandes nets from outside of the box vs Scotland

Pictures by ITV.

