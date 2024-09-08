Man United and Newcastle could make their move for 29-year-old free agent soon

Adrien Rabiot continues to be linked with a move this summer.

The 29-year-old French international is a free agent and clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle United are keen on him. According to a report from Le Figaro via Sport Witness, the two clubs could soon submit an offer for him.

Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the situation as well, but they will not be able to afford him. The Spanish outfit are going through financial difficulties and therefore Manchester United and Newcastle have an advantage in the transfer race.

Signing the French international or a free transfer could prove to be the ideal move. He will add creativity, control and defensive cover to the side.

Adrien Rabiot would improve both clubs

The 29-year-old central midfielder has proven himself for club and country over the years. He is at the peak of his powers and he could transform Manchester United or Newcastle in the middle of the park. The Red Devils need more quality in the midfield and they need someone who can control the tempo of the game and help out defensively. That 29-year-old could be the ideal fit for them. He could form a solid partnership with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need more depth in the midfield as well. They need someone who can run the game from the deep and Rabiot certainly has the physicality and technical attributes. He will want to join a big club capable of winning trophies and a move to Manchester United or Newcastle could be attractive for him. The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Newcastle have an ambitious project. It remains to be seen where the 29-year-old midfielder ends up eventually.