Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu.

According to a report from HITC, the two Premier League clubs are tracking the progress of the 19-year-old left-back and they could look to make a move for him in the future.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to bring in a quality young full-back and Dorgu could prove to be a superb alternative to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Shaw has had his fair share of injury problems since moving to Old Trafford and Malacia barely featured last season.

Dorgu could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them. The opportunity to join Manchester United will be quite attractive for the player as well. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they could provide him with the platform to push for major trophies on a consistent basis.

Furthermore, Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Tottenham keen on Patrick Dorgu

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking to bring in a quality alternative to Destiny Udogie.

The 19-year-old will be expected to compete with Italian for the starting spot. Ben Davies will be a free agent in 2025 and Dorgu could prove to be the ideal replacement.

It remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months.

Dorgu would be a solid long-term investment for the two clubs if they can get the deal done. The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future. With the right guidance, he could develop into a future star for the two Premier League teams.