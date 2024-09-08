Fabrizio Romano provides update on star’s talks over new transfer following Man United exit

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial remains in talks over a possible free transfer to Brazilian club Flamengo, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert provided his latest information on Martial’s future as he currently remains a free agent since coming to the end of his contract at Man Utd earlier in the summer.

Martial spent much of his career at Old Trafford and was initially a real fan-favourite at the club, though his performances dipped considerably in his final few years and it’s not too surprising that he wasn’t given a new deal and was allowed to leave on a free this summer.

Still, it remains to be seen precisely what the Frenchman will do next, as the whole summer has gone now without him finding a new club, which might come as a bit of a surprise to some.

Martial transfer: Could Man Utd flop move to Brazil?

However, it now seems Martial might have a big opportunity outside of Europe, with Romano providing an update on the 28-year-old and his talks over joining Brazilian club Flamengo.

“Negotiations are also ongoing over Anthony Martial and a possible move to Flamengo on a free transfer,” Romano said.

“There’s an interest from Martial, and it now depends on the financial final proposal to get it done. Pedro injured his ACL and Flamengo need a striker, so they immediately got in touch with Martial’s camp to discuss terms. Talks continue.”

It will be interesting to see if Martial can revive his career with Flamengo if the deal goes through, though one imagines it might also signal the end to his time at the highest level in Europe, unless something changes soon and we see another team enter the running for his signature.