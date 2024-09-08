Newcastle set to resurrect move for £75 million-rated star in January

Newcastle United failed with multiple offers to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, they are set to resurrect their interest in the 24-year-old central defender in January. Newcastle are looking to sign him in a cut-price deal.

The Eagles were demanding £75 million for the defender in the summer and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to let him leave for a more reasonable price in January. The defender will have 18 months left on his deal in January and Crystal Palace might have to be more realistic with their demands.

He has established himself as a top-class defender in the Premier League and a number of clubs are keeping tabs on him. Crystal Palace will not want to lose him on a free transfer in 2026, and therefore it would make sense for them to cash in on him prior to that.

Marc Guehi will fancy Newcastle move

The defender is keen on competing at a high level and it is fair to resume that he is unlikely to sign an extension with the Eagles. The opportunity to join Newcastle could be quite attractive for him. They have an ambitious project and the resources to sign top quality players. He will want to be a part of their revolution and he will look to win trophies with them.

Newcastle need a top class central defender in order to push for trophies and return to the UEFA Champions League. The former Chelsea academy graduate has the ability to transform Newcastle defensively, and he could be a key player for them during the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.