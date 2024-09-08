Video: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Scotland hearts with late winner

Cristiano Ronaldo broke Scottish hearts on Sunday night as the legendary forward scored a late winner to help Portugal to a 2-1 win over Scotland in their UEFA Nations League clash.

The beginning of the match didn’t go to plan for Portugal as Roberto Martinez’s men fell behind in the clash courtesy of an early Scott McTominay goal but found a way back during the second 45 minutes courtesy of a Fernandes strike from outside of the box.

As the game looked to be heading towards a draw, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up for his nation to grab a late winner in the 88th minute.

The Portugal captain latched onto a Nuno Mendes cross to send the home fans wild as his team start off their Nations League campaign with two wins from two.

The goal was Ronaldo’s second winner of this international break having done the same against Croatia on Thursday night.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo nets late winner to help Portugal overcome Scotland

It had to be him. It's always him. Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Scottish hearts late on ?#PORSCO pic.twitter.com/srFJak0t8c — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 8, 2024

??? GOAL | Portugal 2-1 Scotland | Ronaldo RONALDO HAS GIVEN PORTUGAL THE LEAD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/Pps9gzpt4D — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) September 8, 2024

Pictures by ITV and Viaplay.