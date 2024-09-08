Manchester United and Newcastle are both interested in free agent midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is prioritising a move to the Premier League for his next club, CaughtOffside understands.

The France international remains available on a free transfer after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract earlier in the summer, and it seems he’s keen to try a new challenge in England, rejecting interest from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

As has been widely reported, CaughtOffside also understands that Rabiot has rejected interest from Galatasaray, while a potential move to Al Nassr looks like a non-starter, as he was on their list earlier in the summer, but no longer, due to the fact that they have been unable to make room for another foreign player.

Rabiot himself also doesn’t seem keen on Turkey or Saudi as he wants to play in the Premier League, with United and Newcastle looking the most likely options for the 29-year-old.

Rabiot transfer: Where will the free agent end up?

Rabiot could be an option for MUFC, with the club internally discussing the possibility of going against their current structure and strategy of mainly signing younger players.

Although Rabiot will turn 30 soon, there is surely some sense in making an exception for this free agent, as it could be crucial to bring in an upgrade on the struggling Casemiro, while Erik ten Hag has also arguably not adequately replaced departing duo Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat.

Rabiot shone at Juventus and one imagines they would have been quite happy to keep him, but it seems he’s now set for a new challenge, and it would be exciting to see him testing himself at a top Premier League club.

Newcastle would certainly do well to land this experienced talent to add some real winning mentality to their squad.