Newcastle star gets a mixed review in first competitive international start

Anthony Gordon’s second-half performance against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday has been described as ‘terrible’ by talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham.

The Three Lions beat the Boys in Green 2-0 in Dublin in Lee Carsley’s first game as interim manager following the departure of Gareth Southgate.

England’s goals came through two controversial figures, with Jack Grealish and Declan Rice — two players with famous Irish roots and experience in their youth and senior systems — deciding the match.

Gordon enjoyed a positive night in just his fifth England appearance and first competitive start for his country.

The Newcastle United winger created two chances and hit the target with all three of his attempted shots, while he completed 90% of his passes, had eight touches in the opposition box and was involved in the build-up to Rice’s opening goal.

However, most of Gordon’s best moments came before the break, with the 23-year-old fading in the second half before being brought off in the 77th minute.

Newcastle star Gordon goes from ‘terrific’ to ‘terrible’

Gordon was given a 7/10 by Durham for his player ratings.

But while the outspoken pundit credited the former Everton man for his first-half performance, he wasn’t afraid to make his feelings known about the second half.

“He was terrific in the first half but terrible in the second half,” said Durham.

Despite a supposed ‘terrible’ second half, Gordon did more than enough against Ireland to suggest he should have been given more than just one minute at Euro 2024.

He will hope to play a prominent role again when England host Finland at Wembley on Tuesday in their second UEFA Nations League B Group 2 match.