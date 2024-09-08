Video: 27-year-old scores to show Man United they made a mistake letting him go

Scott McTominay scored once again for Scotland in their UEFA Nations League clash with Portugal as the midfielder showed Man United why they should have kept him this summer.

Scotland were looking to bounce back from their opening loss to Poland but suffered a cruel 2-1 defeat following a late goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

McTominay opened the scoring on the night with a tidy header, making it 10 goals in his last 17 appearances for the Scottish national team. The 27-year-old has always stepped up for his country and his work ethic could have been useful for his former club Man United.

The midfielder left the Manchester outfit this summer to join Napoli as the Red Devils looked to bring in Manuel Ugarte from PSG while keeping the likes of Casemiro.

McTominay had his best season at Old Trafford last time around and his latest goal shows that the Premier League club may have made a mistake allowing the Scotland star to leave.

Watch: Scott McTominay heads Scotland in front against Portugal

GOAL! ??????? Scott McTominay heads Scotland in front after an excellent delivery from Kenny McLean ?#PORSCO pic.twitter.com/6erH0vyke4 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 8, 2024

Pictures by ITV and beIN Sports.