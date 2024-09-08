Arsenal confident of signing top striker target in 2025, Plan B also identified after fine recent form

Arsenal are confident of succeeding in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in summer 2025 despite missing out on him in the summer just gone, CaughtOffside understands.

The Slovenia international is an exciting young talent who has attracted strong interest from Arsenal, but also from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, though he opted to sign a new contract with Leipzig this summer instead, though a departure could finally happen for him next year.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal remain keen on Sesko and optimistic about luring him to the Emirates Stadium, with some contacts already taking place ahead of next summer in order to try to steal a march on their rivals.

In case Arsenal can’t land the 21-year-old, it is also understood that there is a growing appreciation for Inter Milan’s in-form forward Marcus Thuram inside the north London club.

Sesko or Thuram to Arsenal?

Sesko makes sense as Arsenal’s number one target, as he would be an ideal option for the present and the future, though Thuram could also be a decent option, even if only for a few years as he’s now 27 years of age.

The Frenchman has been in superb form for Inter, however, and it’s understood that he’s made Arsenal take notice, though no contact has yet been made and it remains to be seen if there’s much realistic prospect of him leaving the San Siro.

Sesko may be the more realistic option as this fine young player probably won’t be planning to stay at Leipzig for too long, even if he did technically sign a new contract until 2029.

Arsenal fans would surely be happy with Sesko or Thuram joining, and many fans will be frustrated that a new striker couldn’t have been brought in for this season, as it seems a bit of a risk to be relying on Gabriel Jesus as the only alternative to Kai Havertz.