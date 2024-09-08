Sergio Reguilon is hoping to leave Tottenham in the next week and will be keeping an eye on the market in Turkey according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Spurs were able to move on a number of their fringe players this summer with the likes of Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all leaving the club.

Unfortunately for Reguilon, who hasn’t played for the club since April 2022 a move away has yet to materialise.

Reguilon hoping to leave Spurs in the next week

The 27-year-old, who has one year left on his contract arrived from Real Madrid in 2020 and has made 67 appearances for the club.

The Spain international spent last season on loan at Manchester United and Brentford, whilst he’s also had a loan spell with Atletico Madrid.

Turkey remains the only realistic option for the Spaniard with their window open until September 13th and Jacobs has reported Reguilon will be looking at the Turkish market and hoping a move materialises.

“I think he’ll be quite picky with his next move, but Reguilon was ready to go to Lille on loan,” he told GIVEMESPORT. “It’s just the fact that Tottenham were very tough on their terms, and were pushing for that loan to have either an obligation or, at worst, a suitable buy option.