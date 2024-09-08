Virgil van Dijk gives encouraging hint about Liverpool future

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has hinted that he could remain at Liverpool until at least 2026 as the Netherlands star wants to compete at the next World Cup.

There has been a lot of speculation around the Dutch star’s future in recent weeks as the centre-back is out of contract at Anfield in 2025. Talks are yet to be held over a new deal for the 33-year-old but may expect those to occur later in the season.

The Dutch star has been at Liverpool since 2018 and has become a key member of the Merseyside club, becoming captain following the departure of Jordan Henderson last summer.

Van Dijk has shown no signs of slowing down and has now stated that he wants to compete at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. To do this, the defender will still need to be playing at the highest level and that could be good news for Liverpool.

“Yes, I want to play another World Cup. I know I am still more than good enough,” the Netherlands captain said via Fabrizio Romano.

“I am the captain of Liverpool, consistent factor and also I feel excellent physically.”

Virgil van Dijk’s words are important for his Liverpool future

Van Dijk’s ambition to play at another World Cup is likely to result in the defender signing a new deal with Liverpool as he will want to be in the best shape possible heading into the tournament.

Of course, the 33-year-old could leave Anfield and still play at the highest level as the Ducth star is one of the best centre-backs in the world. However, why would he leave Liverpool when he is captain of the club and is able to compete for the best trophies in Europe?

This is a good sign when it comes to a new contract at Anfield for the centre-back and it is an outcome fans of the Premier League club are hoping for.