West Ham United signed French international defender Jean Clair Todibo on loan during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old central defender joined West Ham on loan with an obligation to buy, should certain conditions be met.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the conditions are very easy to reach and it is almost guaranteed that they will spend €40 million to turn the loan deal into a permanent one.

He tweeted: “The obligation to buy clause (€40m) into Jean-Clair Todibo deal at West Ham from OGC Nice is very easy to reach, almost guaranteed. It will be triggered soon as French centre back can already be considered 100% West Ham player, as always mentioned.”

Todibo has done reasonably well for West Ham so far, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the club in the coming seasons. The Hammers needed defensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window, and they will be delighted to have secured the French international’s signature.

He is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. The 24-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a quality Premier League defender. Signing him for €40 million would represent an impressive bit of business. The defender certainly has the potential to justify the investment in the long term.

Jean-Clair Todibo might look to join a bigger club in future

If he manages to impress at West Ham in the coming seasons, he might get an opportunity to join a bigger club in the near future. Todibo has previously failed to make his mark at a big club like Barcelona and he will look to prove himself at the highest level and play for a club capable of winning major trophies.

It remains to be seen whether he can succeed at West Ham and help them win trophies in the coming seasons.