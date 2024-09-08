Sergi Roberto has admitted he rejected offers from the Premier League prior to signing for Italian side Como.

According to reports over the summer, West Ham United showed serious interest in the 373-time Barcelona star, who won seven La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues during his time with the Blaugrana.

It was also rumoured that Roberto rejected an offer from Tottenham Hotspur during the transfer window before eventually settling on joining newly promoted Serie A side Como.

Ex-West Ham target Roberto confirms he rejected Premier League offers

While not naming any specific clubs, Roberto has confirmed he rejected offers from Premier League clubs over the summer, as well as teams from the Middle East and throughout Europe.

In the end, former Barcelona teammate Cesc Fabregas proved the defining factor in his role as coach at Como.

“It’s an honour to have him as a coach,” Roberto said of Fabregas (via Football Italia).

“He was one of the best footballers in the world, and now I can’t wait to start his adventure by his side. He has just started his career, and I am sure we’ll help each other in many ways.”

On interest over the summer, the 32-year-old continued: “I had offers from Spain, the Middle East, and others from Europe, as well as Serie A and Premier, but when I spoke to Fabregas for the first time, I understood how ambitious the club was.

“The target is to stay in Serie A, but I appreciate that Cesc and the club think big. Having him as a coach impacted my decision, and, not less importantly, Como is one of the most beautiful places in the world.

“Everyone knows he was a smart footballer and I’ve always admired the quality of his assists and how he moved inside the box, starting from midfield. He is a very demanding coach. He wants to dominate games, have possession, and play attacking football, as he used to do.”