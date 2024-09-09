29-year-old prices himself out of Man United move with €25m demands

Man United are one of several clubs interested in free agent Adrien Rabiot but the French international is pricing himself out of a move with his salary demands.

The 29-year-old entered free agency at the end of the 2023/24 campaign having seen his contract at Juventus expire after spending the last five years with the Italian giants. The Serie A club wanted to keep the player but he turned down their contract offer.

Rabiot remains one of the more high-profile names left in the free agency market and Man United are one club interested in the midfielder.

Talks have been held between the Manchester club and the French star but the Red Devils are not likely to make a move for the former PSG talent as his salary demands are too high, reports Football Insider.

According to Calciomercato, Rabiot is said to be insisting on a salary of €10m per season plus a €15m signing-on bonus, not to mention the commission for his agent and mother Veronique.

The 29-year-old’s representatives are currently working hard to find him a club with the new season well underway but they are unlikely to have any joy outside of Saudi Arabia with their demands.

What next for Man United target Adrien Rabiot?

The situation Rabiot finds himself in has become a problem for the player as his inability to find a new club resulted in him missing out on the latest French squad despite regularly featuring at Euro 2024.

The former Juventus star is too good to be without a team and was a regular in the Italian club’s side last season, making 35 appearances across all competitions, notching five goals and three assists.

There are clubs interested in Rabiot but it simply comes down to the finances.

Understandably, the 29-year-old wants a big contract as it will likely be the last one of his career and there is no transfer fee involved; however, his demands are impacting his ability to find a new home and that should be more important for the player.