Alan Shearer amazed by expensive player Newcastle want to sign

Newcastle United have started the season well despite their underwhelming transfer window.

The Magpies needed big reinforcement to the squad after suffering an injury crisis last season which resulted in their seventh placed finish in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s team have won twice and drawn once in their first three matches of the season.

They chased Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi all summer but failed to complete his signing in the end.

Guehi has been a star performer for England and at Euro 2024, he was one of their best players.

The player was involved in England’s latest match against Ireland and his performance impressed Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

Shearer said on The Rest is Football:

“He looked good, didn’t he? I thought his passing was really good as well.

“I thought when you are fizzing it into the midfield when you have got to get through and break the line, I thought some of his passing was superb. Didn’t have to defend that much, but I thought when you are on the ball and you have got possession, then you need someone and I thought he was really good at that, yeah.”

There is no question about the quality of Guehi and the Eagles would most likely lose him next year in a big money move.

They will not mind that since they will be pocketing a huge sum, just like they did with the sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Newcastle are expected to return for Guehi either in January or next summer as Eddie Howe still retains an interest in the player.