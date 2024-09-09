Newcastle-linked player says Isak has spoken to him about a potential move

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga was linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

The Magpies submitted a substantial offer to sign the 22-year-old on deadline day, but they failed with a move for the Swedish winger. The player has now revealed that he has spoken to Alexander Isak regarding a potential move to Newcastle.

“Isak talked to me about it. But I said the same to him as I say to you. We have a good relationship and good chemistry when we play together. But I have a contract with Nottingham.”

Elanga has revealed that the interest from Newcastle suggests that he is doing well in his career, but he is focused on the task at hand and he has a contract with Nottingham Forest.

The player told Fotboll Skanalen: “The environment in Nottingham is good. It is clear that you can see that Newcastle are interested, it means that I am playing good football when a big club shows interest. But Nottingham is also a big club, they have won two Champions Leagues, even though it was before I was born. But I’m happy in Nottingham and have a contract there.”

Elanga could form a partnership with Isak

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to renew their interest in the winger in the upcoming January transfer window. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide areas.

The 22-year-old has played with Isak for the national team and they could form a quality partnership at Newcastle as well. The Magpies have an exciting project and they have the resources to build a terrific squad. The Swedish winger will certainly want to be part of that if the opportunity comes his way.

Elanga has been very respectful of Nottingham Forest while discussing the Newcastle interest, and they will certainly be impressed with the way he has handled the transfer speculations.

The Premier League side will hope to hold onto the 22-year-old for as long as possible.