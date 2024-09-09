“Lot better in an Arsenal shirt” – Pundit claims Chelsea player would shine at rivals

Chelsea have made a lot of signings in the last two years and despite spending heavily on new players, not all of them have worked out at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have endured a difficult time, with the club failing to reach the heights expected of them.

They have faced issues on and off the pitch, with not only their performances coming into question but also how the club is being run under Todd Boehly.

One of their most expensive signings Mykhailo Mudryk has been a massive failure at Stamford Bridge.

The club fought against rivals Arsenal to sign the Ukrainian winger but after arriving from Shakhtar Donetsk with huge expectation, he has failed to deliver.

Former Chelsea player and football pundit Scott Minto has now claimed that the player would be better off at Arsenal.

Minto feels that Chelsea are missing stability that the players need to perform.

While speaking to TalkSPORT, he discussed the uncertainty of the manager position at Stamford Bridge.

He said:

“The best thing to do is to create stability, and that’s something which they have not been able to have because the manager keeps on going and the new manager coming in is not given best in class.

“You talk about Mykhailo Mudryk, who Arsenal wanted. I am not sure he is (a great footballer). He certainly is not showing it at the moment.

“I think he would be a lot better in an Arsenal shirt than he would in a Chelsea shirt. That is an indictment of Chelsea.”

It is difficult to come to a conclusion about how Mudryk would have turned out at Arsenal.

However, in a more stable environment under a manager who has a clear vision of his philosophy like Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, the player could have performed much better.

Arsenal wanted to sign Mudryk but he joined Chelsea

The Gunners manager has been able to improve the level of his players, particularly in the last two seasons when they have fought for the Premier League title race against Manchester City.

Mudryk’s qualities as a player, his pace and dribbling skills, is something that the wide players at Arsenal are required to do and possibly Arteta would have managed to get the best out of him.

The player’s lack of playing time in the starting line up at Chelsea seems to have affected his confidence hugely.