Martin Keown has called on Jorginho and Arsenal’s other squad players to fill the void left by Declan Rice in this weekend’s North London derby.

The Gunners are preparing to face their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday.

However, they must do so without key midfielder Rice, who was controversially sent off in the 1-1 draw against Brighton prior to the international break.

Italy international Jorginho is expected to start in Rice’s place despite being an unused substitute in all three of Arsenal’s Premier League games so far this season.

Jorginho has proven himself an excellent back-up to Rice in the past. However, Keown believes it can’t just be him who ups his game against Spurs, with Mikel Arteta needing big performances from other Arsenal squad members.

Keown outlines how Arsenal can cope with Declan Rice vs Spurs

“Jorginho has to come into that position and he has plenty of experience but it can’t just be one player,” Keown told talkSPORT.

“Back in the day there were many times when we were without the likes of Patrick Vieira or Thierry Henry, it didn’t matter.

“Players came in – Edu came in, or Kanu came in.

“You’ve got to have a squad who are strong enough and this is where the question mark will be with Arsenal because they’ve let a lot of good young players go and they had to do that to balance the books.

“It’s whether the squad is strong enough.”