Player’s agent has offered him to Arsenal and Tottenham, star wants £200k-a-week

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the French international midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired earlier this summer.

According to a report from Team Talk, the midfielder’s agent (his mother Veronique) has offered the player to Arsenal and Tottenham. The midfielder would prefer a move to London this summer and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The player is reportedly demanding wages of around £200,000 a week. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Tottenham are willing to pay that kind of money for him.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would certainly be an excellent bit of business but his wage demands could scupper any potential move.

Rabiot would improve Arsenal and Tottenham

Arsenal need more quality and depth in the middle of the park and Rabiot will help them control games better. His ability to add calmness and composure from the deep and recycle possession could prove to be very handy alongside Declan Rice. He could form a solid partnership with the England international.

At Tottenham, they have sanctioned the departures of Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The 29-year-old could be the ideal acquisition on a free transfer. It remains to be seen whether they are ready to get the deal done in the coming weeks.

The 29-year-old will look to sort out his future and get back to playing regularly once again. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting challenge for him at this stage of his career. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football and he will look to establish himself as a key player for Arsenal or Tottenham.