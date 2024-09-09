Banished Crystal Palace player removes all mention of club from social media

Rob Holding has been banished from Crystal Palace by manager Oliver Glasner, creating growing tension between the defender and the club.

Since his arrival at Selhurst Park from Arsenal in September last year for a £4 million fee, Holding has struggled to make an impact at the club.

Holding has made just a single appearance for Palace, featuring in a 3-0 EFL Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Despite being fit for large parts of last season, the centre-back found it difficult to break into the first team and was regularly excluded from matchday squads.

Eventually, Holding was removed from the main squad and began training separately from his teammates.

When asked about Holding’s situation last month, Glasner provided little detail, merely stating (quotes via We Are Palace):

“Rob is training individually at the moment. We will talk together. He knows the reason. But it is something that stays between Rob and me. Nothing public.”

This comment has only fuelled speculation about the growing rift between the player and the manager.

Holding deletes all mention of Crystal Palace from social media

The situation has escalated with Holding’s recent activity on social media. The centre-back unfollowed Crystal Palace on Instagram and removed almost all references to the club from his account, leaving just one post.

This social media move has further highlighted the strained relationship between Holding and the Eagles.

With Holding now training separately and his social media activity drawing attention, his future at Crystal Palace looks increasingly uncertain.

Whether the club will seek to offload him in the next transfer window remains unclear, but the current situation suggests that a resolution is not forthcoming.