Watch: Former Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu escapes red card after shocking stamp on Kieffer Moore’s face during Wales vs Turkey

During Wales’ draw with Turkey on Friday night, former Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu was involved in a shocking incident with Wales striker Kieffer Moore.

In a tussle for the ball during the second half, Moore fell to the ground, and Soyuncu’s boot horrifically stamped on Moore’s face.

Despite the severity of the contact, Soyuncu somehow avoided a booking, which would have resulted in a red card as he was already on a yellow.

Watch the incident below:

Estoy llorando con Soyuncu

Es un asesino

pic.twitter.com/cWtEuGPG1W — AtletionTop (@AtletiOnTop) September 8, 2024

Caglar Soyuncu time at Leicester City

Caglar Soyuncu had a notable spell at Leicester City, joining in 2018 from SC Freiburg. He initially struggled to secure regular playing time but became a key figure during the 2019-2020 season, filling the void left by Harry Maguire’s departure to Manchester United.

Soyuncu impressed with his aggressive defensive style, helping Leicester secure a fifth-place Premier League finish and qualification for European football.

However, his form dipped in subsequent seasons, and Leicester’s overall defensive struggles culminated in their relegation from the Premier League in 2023, marking a challenging end to his time at the club.