Manchester United monitoring La Liga wonderkid ahead of potential transfer

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs keeping an eye on the progress of exciting young Athletic Bilbao midfielder Peio Canales.

The 19-year-old playmaker looks an exciting talent and one to watch for the future, with Man Utd said to be monitoring him as an option for upcoming transfer windows, according to Sam C of The United Stand.

See below for more details as the Red Devils’ interest in Canales is revealed…

Scouting and monitoring already started ahead of upcoming windows, Peio is an Attacking Midfielder — Sam C (@SamC_reports) September 9, 2024

United have done well to promote and develop young players throughout their history, with many of their best players coming up from their academy.

Meanwhile, in more recent times, they’ve also had success with someone like Alejandro Garnacho, who arrived from Spain at a young age and who is now a key player for Erik ten Hag’s first-team.

Most fans might not know a huge amount about Canales at this point, but it seems MUFC have decided he’s worth keeping track of in the months to come, so it will be interesting to see if this ends up turning into anything more concrete.

United had a busy summer bringing in a number of exciting young players, most notably Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, while others like Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt are also young enough to be long-term options, even if they also provide experience from their previous stints at other top European clubs.

The club have made some mistakes in the transfer market in recent years, signing some big names without much re-sale value like Alexis Sanchez, Raphael Varane and Casemiro, so fans will surely be pleased to see this switch to an emphasis on bringing in players whose peak years are yet to come.