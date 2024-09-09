Chelsea figure “obsessed with player trading”, according to Todd Boehly source

Sources close to Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly apparently feel that Behdad Eghbali is “obsessed with player trading”, in claims that won’t come as too much of a surprise to anyone who’s followed the crazy amount of transfers going on at Stamford Bridge in the last few years.

Chelsea were often big spenders under previous owner Roman Abramovich, but things have gone to an entirely different level under Boehly and Eghbali, but it seems one side may be more to blame than the other for this.

According to The Athletic, Boehly’s side clearly feels that it’s Eghbali driving the rather frenzied recruitment process, with the article also going into detail about how much more hands-on he tends to be than Boehly in terms of working with directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

The report describes Eghbali has being something of a micro-manager, though of course there are two sides to every story, and it’s worth noting that Boehly briefly served as a kind of interim sporting director early on in their ownership.

Chelsea have had a really chaotic period under Boehly and Eghbali, and fans will hope things can improve once these two are perhaps no longer working together, as it seems their relationship is now at an all-time low.

The Blues surely need everyone to be pushing in the same direction, even if there are some understandable doubts about how both men involved have handled the ownership of such a big club.

Abramovich had his critics when he owned Chelsea, but his frequent managerial changes and big-money signings at least tended to mean the team mostly had a world class line up every season that competed for the biggest trophies.

So far, this more long-term approach built around signing numerous highly-rated young players doesn’t seem to be delivering results, even if it might require some patience.