“Open for a sale” – Chelsea ready to sell player who joined the club in 2022

Chelsea were one of the busiest teams in the transfer window this summer.

The Blues managed to offload the likes of Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja and others while Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall became a part of the new look Chelsea team.

Manager Enzo Maresca has arrived at the club with a plan and he has been acting, at times ruthlessly, to achieve that.

Under his leadership, some players have been told they will not be a part of the club in the future.

Those names include Sterling and Ben Chilwell but that list could grow even more soon.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea would considering selling Carney Chukwuemeka if the player does not change the management’s mind about him.

The midfielder joined the club from Aston Villa in 2022 and despite showing promising early signs, his progress has stalled.

The club wants to send the player on loan to continue his development but if they cannot do that, they will considering cashing in on him.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

Chelsea, don’t look at Chukwuemeka as somebody that is a big outlay on the wage bill. Nor was he signed for a particularly large fee. It was a big fee, given his age and his profile at the time, but it’s under £20million all in so Chelsea, want to give the player the opportunity to maybe change their mind or move higher in the pecking order, and that may come through a loan to get him more minutes, or if something can’t be facilitated, they’ll be open for a sale in 2025.”

The 20-year-old Chukwuemeka has a long way to go as a player since he is still young and in the early stages of his development.

The fact that the club are ready to give him a chance to impress them shows that they rate the player and value him.

The Chelsea midfielder has to take his game to the next level

Now it is up to him to show them consistency and commitment while playing for the Blues.

He featured for Chelsea in the early stages of last season under former manager Mauricio Pochettino and started the season well but an injury forced him out of the team and since then he has been unable to cement his place in the line up.

With a number of players arriving at the club this summer, Chukwuemeka has fallen down the pecking order and playing time will be limited for him.

A loan move away from Stamford Bridge is the ideal solution to his problem at the moment.