Cristiano Ronaldo achieves another unbelievable record that puts him clear of the best modern forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved yet another unbelievable stat on a really rather long list of similar records throughout his tremendous career.

While the Portugal international made the headlines last week for hitting 900 career goals in total, he managed another in the win over Scotland last night, meaning he’s now scored 80 goals for his national team since turning 30.

Yes, you read that right, Ronaldo has 80 international goals *just* since the age of 30, which means he has more in that space of time than many of the best modern forwards managed in their entire careers with their national teams.

See below for the stat from ESPN, showing that Ronaldo has more goals since the age of 30 than Harry Kane’s entire tally for England, Neymar’s for Brazil, Miroslav Klose’s for Germany, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s for Sweden…

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more international goals (80) since turning 30 than some players have in their entire career ? Unbeatable ? pic.twitter.com/qAMLimWAzb — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 9, 2024

In total, the 39-year-old has 132 goals for Portugal, but it really is noteworthy just how good the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man has been in the last decade, which for most ordinary players would be considered after their peak.

Ronaldo just seems to get better and better with age, so who knows how many more goals he’ll add to his tally before he finally decides to hang up his boots and call time on this memorable career?

Ronaldo may no longer be playing in Europe, but he’s shone for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and his form for his country shows very clearly that he still has what it takes to influence matches against elite opposition.