Exclusive: Man United held summer talks over Serie A talent with expiring contract in 2025

Man United had conversations during the summer transfer window to bring Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag had an interest in the Dutch full-back.

The defender’s current deal with the Serie A champions expires in 2025 having spent the last four years in Italy and if any interested party wanted to try and sign the 28-year-old, next year would be the best time to make their move.

Man United have been linked to Dumfries for a while now and according to Matteo Moretto, talks were held over the summer, although they were not serious.

The Manchester club would go on to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich instead and just as well they did as Moretto says that Inter plan to offer Dumfries a new short-term deal in 2025 as the Netherlands international is very popular in the Italian club’s dressing room.

The 28-year-old is said to be happy in Milan and the expectation is that the player will remain at the San Siro beyond his expiring 2025 contract.

Man United set to miss out on Inter’s Denzel Dumfries

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has reported that he expects Dumfries to pen a new deal at Inter despite talks with Man United at the start of the summer.

“Inter star Denzel Dumfries is still out of contract in the summer of 2025, but from what I am aware, the intention is to renew his contract, and Inter are in the process of doing so,” the transfer journalist said. “The fact that he has remained this summer, rather than Inter trying to recoup some money for him is a sure sign that there is a willingness for him to stay.

“The idea is to renew him on a shorter deal though, rather than a four or five-year contract. It could be just a year or maybe more, but not a long-term deal. I’m told he will sign a new deal though, despite the lack of a public announcement.

“Dumfries is very comfortable in Milan and happy. The Dutch international is very much loved in the dressing room at Inter too. There were conversations with Manchester United in the early part of the summer, but they were not serious talks. Nothing was advanced or agreed.”