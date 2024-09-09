Neal Maupay has addressed his outburst on social media after leaving Everton to join Olympique Marseille over the summer.

The 28-year-old striker endured a disappointing spell at Goodison Park, registering just one goal in 32 appearances across all competitions, the same number of goals scored by popular ex-goalkeeper Tim Howard’s time at the club.

Maupay will now hope to get his career back on track in his native France at Marseille, who have signed him on loan with an obligation to buy. The striker managed a confidence-boosting eight goals in 31 appearances across all competitions on loan at former club Brentford last season.

The day before his move, Maupay stuck the boot in on Everton via social media.

Maupay replied to Fabrizio Romano’s post on X confirming the move to Marseille with a clip from The Shawshank Redemption, where the main character Andy Dufresne breaks free from prison.

Neal Maupay explains social media post that fired up Everton fans

It’s safe to say Maupay’s post didn’t go down well with Everton fans, who were quick to remind him of his poor goalscoring record at the club.

One supporter even labelled Maupay the ‘worst signing in Everton’s history’, while another called him an ‘absolute clown of a footballer’.

Speaking in his first press conference as a Marseille, Maupay has explained his post, although he didn’t exactly back down.

“Supporters like to discuss, criticise, and celebrate and it doesn’t bother me because I consider myself a normal person and if everyone can tweet I can do it too,” said Maupay (via Get Football News France).

“I published a funny little video because my situation at Everton was known, I wanted to leave and the club didn’t want to keep me. So this little video was to say that I was relieved to leave the club.”