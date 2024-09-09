Manchester United identify top transfer target with bargain £68m release clause

Manchester United have reportedly identified Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze as one of their top targets for next summer in what could be a busy window at Old Trafford.

Eze has been a joy to watch for Palace in recent times, and he also fully deserved his role in the England team at Euro 2024 this summer, showing that he’s clearly cut out for the very highest level.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 26-year-old is emerging as a key target for the Red Devils in a summer in which they aim to sign a new defender, midfielder and winger.

The report adds that Eze has a £68million release clause at Selhurst Park, and in many ways that looks like it could be a bargain for the England international.

Eze recently scored a delightful solo goal to earn Palace a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea in the Premier League, and he’ll surely want to be influencing bigger games before too long.

Eze transfer: Would Palace star be a good fit for Man Utd?

While it’s not surprising that United are interested in the England international, one has to wonder if he could perhaps do better to consider other possible moves if he has the chance to do so.

It’s easy to imagine the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool also being keen on Eze, and he’d arguably be slotting in to more settled teams there, with United still not quite looking like they know what they’re doing with this new project of theirs.

So many big names have joined MUFC and struggled, and Eze could end up repeating that mistake if he gambles on the move to Manchester over other possible big six suitors.

Still, United are also a huge name with a great history, and, despite their inconsistencies, they have won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the last two seasons, so Eze might feel it’s a big step up for him and a chance to win silverware.