Fabrizio Romano unveils his favourite transfer from the 2024 summer window

The 2024 summer transfer window has shut for all of Europe’s big five leagues and after months of working on transfer stories, Fabrizio Romano has revealed his favourite signing over the last three months.

The summer transfer window is crucial for football clubs as they look to add to their squads for the new season and fix issues that appeared throughout the previous campaign.

Major deals took place during this summer with Kylian Mbappe’s switch to Real Madrid being the biggest story, while Atletico Madrid’s acquisition of Julian Alvarez from Man City was the most expensive with £82m switching hands.

However, none of these two deals were Fabrizio Romano‘s favourite from the 2024 summer transfer window.

The transfer expert has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain’s capture of João Neves from Benfica was his favourite transfer ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as he believes that the midfielder was somewhat of a bargain, despite the €70m fee attached to the deal, as the midfielder’s potential is very high.

Fabrizio Romano reveals his favourite signing of the 2024 summer transfer window

Speaking on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast, Fabrizio Romano stated that Neves’ move to PSG was his favourite, but also threw another transfer into the mix.

“My favourite deal has been João Neves to Paris Saint-Germain. I think Paris Saint-Germain signed a fantastic, fantastic player for the present and also for the future. I still believe that the future of João Neves is going to be super bright. The potential of this boy is something really, really special,” the transfer expert said.

“Signing a quality player like him with a big potential for €60m plus €10m in add-ons, I think for modern football and modern transfer markets, it’s an incredible price. It’s kind of a bargain. So I think PSG signed a gem with Neves, one of my favourite transfers.”

Romano continued by giving an honourable mention to Scott McTominay’s switch from Man United to Napoli.

“I also really appreciated Scott McTominay to Napoli. I think for Serie A, he’s perfect. For Antonio Conte, he’s perfect. It was a very good signing for Napoli. So I mentioned these two, but Neves is my favourite.”