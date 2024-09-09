15 goal contributions in 7 games – striker’s incredible form shows Arsenal were wrong not to sign him

Most Arsenal fans will probably agree that they could’ve done with a new striker this summer, and one of the names linked with them a few times was Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international made a real impression in his first season in Portugal last term, and that led to the Gunners apparently making him their top target up front at one point in the summer, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport.

For one reason or another, the deal never happened, and now Gyokeres’ incredible early-season form will surely be filling Arsenal with regret.

See below as Fabrizio Romano highlights just how electrifying Gyokeres has been for club and country in his last seven games, contributing a remarkable ten goals and five assists in that time…

??? Viktor Gyokeres has already 15 goal contributions for club and country this season! 10 goals, 5 assists for Sporting striker. vs Porto ??

vs Rio Ave ???

vs Nacional ????

vs Farense ??????

vs Porto ??

vs Azerbaijan ????

vs Estonia ???? pic.twitter.com/AFvTteIgzH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2024

The big unknown, of course, is whether or not Gyokeres could repeat this kind of form in the Premier League, as it would obviously represent quite a big step up from playing in Portugal, not to mention against international sides as weak as Azerbaijan and Estonia.

The 26-year-old is clearly too good for the current level he’s playing at, though, so it would surely make sense for him to look for a big move soon in order to challenge himself, which might mean Arsenal and other top clubs get the chance to try for him again in the near future.

Gyokeres transfer: Should Arsenal swoop for Sporting striker?

Gyokeres won’t be the only name on Arsenal’s radar, so some fans might feel there are better options out there, with sources telling CaughtOffside that Benjamin Sesko and Marcus Thuram could be the main two names to watch.

AFC would also surely do well to keep monitoring Gyokeres as well, though, as form like this is going to make him very hard to ignore.

It’s been quite the journey for the former Coventry City man, who not that long ago couldn’t get a game for Brighton before needing to move to the Championship to show what he could do.

With only Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to choose from up front, it’s hard to imagine Gyokeres wouldn’t have added something to Mikel Arteta’s side this season, even if his numbers perhaps wouldn’t quite be as ridiculous as these if he were playing in a more competitive league.