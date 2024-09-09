Harry Kane “extremely proud” of joining England’s “greatest-ever players” during Finland clash

England captain Harry Kane is set to become the 10th player to earn a landmark 100 caps for the Three Lions against Finland at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night and the striker is “extremely proud” of the achievement.

The Bayern Munich striker is one of the best players England has ever produced and that is backed up by his sensational goal record. Across the 562 club matches he has featured in throughout his career, the 31-year-old has netted 353 times alongside a further 91 assists.

For his national team, Kane is England’s all-time top scorer with 66 goals in 99 internationals and his achievements with the Three Lions will continue on Tuesday as the former Tottenham star will receive his 100th cap.

The FA will pay tribute to the striker before the UEFA Nations League fixture against Finland with a special pre-match ceremony that will include the presentation of a gold cap.

Kane is the first player to become an England men’s centurion since Wayne Rooney reached the milestone in November 2014.

Peter Shilton leads the way with 125 caps and that is a landmark achievable by the 31-year-old but for now, the Bayern Munich star is “extremely proud” of hitting the 100 mark.

Harry Kane admits to being “extremely proud” of 100th England cap

Kane is expected to start against Finland at Wembley and has been speaking about the landmark moment in his career ahead of the game on Tuesday night.

The striker has told the press via Sky Sports: “It’s really special, I think It’s hard to sink in while you are still playing and whilst these moments come.

“This is one I am extremely proud of. I think it shows great consistency over a long period of time. When you look at some of the other players who have achieved it, they are some of our greatest-ever players, so It is something I am really excited for.

“I’ll have my family there to enjoy the moment as well. I think for sure, that moment when I am retired, I’ll probably look back on it with immense pride.”