Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 32-year-old attacker is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool and the two parties have not been able to secure an extension yet. He will be able to move on as a free agent if a new deal is not signed soon.

Salah will be able to negotiate with foreign clubs when the transfer window reopens in January. Liverpool must do everything in their power to tie him down to a new long-term deal before that.

The Egyptian has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017 and he has helped them win every major trophy. He has been in spectacular shape throughout his Liverpool career and his availability has been extremely impressive as well.

It is evident that the 32-year-old is extremely fit and he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world. Even though he is 32, Liverpool should look to reward him for his performances with a new deal and keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

He is undoubtedly the best player at the club and Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose a player of his ability, consistency and availability.

The attacker is clearly capable of performing at a world class level for a few more seasons and Liverpool will benefit from keeping him at the club.

Ian Wright on Mo Salah future

Former Arsenal striker and Premier League legend Ian Wright believes that Salah will probably want to continue at Liverpool and break records with them in the coming seasons.

“I do get the impression that he will probably like to stay at Liverpool and break records. He has got that legacy to play for,” Wright told the Premier League. “Let’s say he stays for three years. Even if he dropped off in the last year, that’s 10 years of unbelievable service. “I believe that he will probably stay if Liverpool go about it. And I know that people get very nervy around giving contracts to people in their 30s, but I think that he’s an exception in the way that he prepares himself and plays.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can finalise an agreement with the player and sort out his long term future so that he can focus on his football once again.

The player recently revealed that Liverpool are yet to approach him regarding a contract extension the club hierarchy will need to get their act together and sort out his future now.