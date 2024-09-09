“Rule him out for the entire month” – Injury expert shares Tottenham injury update

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison is set to miss the upcoming North London derby against Arsenal due to an injury picked up in training.

Injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has shared a detailed update on the Brazilian’s condition, which continues to hamper his progress since joining Spurs in 2022 from Everton for nearly £60 million.

Richarlison arrived at Tottenham with high expectations but has struggled to live up to his price tag.

In his debut season, he managed only one Premier League goal. Last season, despite improving with 11 goals in 28 league appearances, the Brazilian struggled with injuries and inconsistent form.

Unfortunately, this season has been no different, with Richarlison suffering another setback in training, as revealed by manager Ange Postecoglou. The injury is expected to sideline him for several weeks.

Dr Brar’s injury update

Dr Brar has now shared an update on the striker’s injury, providing an expected return date.

He told Tottenham News:

“He picked up the injury in training and is expected to be ruled out for a few weeks. Based on the potential return timeline around 21 September, he will likely be progressing through more dynamic activities with the hope of returning to team training after the international break.”

“It’s fair to rule him out for the entire month from first-team training.“

This update confirms that the Brazilian striker will miss several important fixtures, including the highly anticipated North London derby against Arsenal.

Richarlison has been linked with a move away to Saudi over the last couple of transfer windows and if his current fitness issues continue, it will not be entirely unlikely if the club decides to sell him if they receive a tempting offer.

With Richarlison sidelined, Tottenham will be hoping that summer signing Dominic Solanke will be fit in time for the North London derby.

The former Bournemouth striker is also recovering from a recent knock and his availability could be key for Spurs as they prepare to take on their fierce rivals Arsenal.