Journalist reveals attacker has signed a long-term deal with Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard joined Leicester City on loan during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the striker signed a new deal with the Eagles before heading out on loan. The Londoners made sure that they do not lose him on a free transfer next year and he has a contract with them until 2027 now.

Edouard has struggled since his move to Palace and he has not been at his best. He has not been able to replicate his goalscoring form from Celtic and he needs a fresh start. A move to the King Power Stadium could be ideal for him.

He might get to play regularly for the Foxes and that could help him regain his form and confidence.

Leicester needed attacking reinforcements this summer and Edouard could prove to be a useful option for them. Regular football in the Premier League would be ideal for the Palace striker as well. It will help him improve and regain his sharpness.

Edouard will certainly hope to impress at Leicester and then return to Palace as a better player next year. He will hope to establish himself as a key player for the Eagles in the long-term.

If he fails to make his mark at Leicester, Palace could always look to sell him permanently next summer. The new deal will protect his market value and help them fetch a reasonable amount of money for his services.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.

Meanwhile, the Foxes will be looking to stave off relegation this season and they could use all the help they can get. Edouard could prove to be a handy option for them. He has the quality to improve them in the final third.