Liverpool’s backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has made it very clear that he wants to leave the club, speaking publicly about his desire to move on and start playing regularly as a number one somewhere else.

The talented Republic of Ireland international has always done well when called upon by the Reds in recent years, proving a highly reliable backup and cup competition goalkeeper, but it makes sense that he perhaps now wants something more for his career.

See below as Fabrizio Romano quotes Kelleher as making it clear he’d ideally like to join a new club, whilst suggesting that his future hasn’t always been up to him, meaning he perhaps hasn’t been allowed to pursue the kind of move he wants…

? Kelleher: “I’ve made it clear in the last few years that I want to leave to be a number one”. “Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like maybe that’s 100% my decision but maybe at times it's not always in my hands as well”. pic.twitter.com/5wSGUmMcPB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2024

Kelleher is surely good enough to be starting regularly for a number of Premier League sides, and Liverpool should probably listen to their player now as there’s surely not much sense in keeping the 25-year-old if he’s not happy with his current role.

Liverpool have Giorgi Mamardashvili joining the club next summer after he spends one final season with Valencia, and it will be interesting to see what that means for the number one spot at Anfield.

Arne Slot currently has Alisson as first choice, but it might be that he’ll be moving on, in which case Mamardashvili will surely take over as number one.

If Alisson stays, then that just pushes Kelleher even further down the pecking order, so one imagines there’s simply no path for him now to become the LFC number one.

It will be interesting to see if clubs sit up and take notice of the Irishman’s comments here, as one imagines there’ll be a number of teams put on alert by the fact that he’s so clearly making himself available and giving his current employers a decision to make.