Leeds player says Whites summer decision was hard to accept

Leeds United star is unhappy with the decision the club made over the summer.

The Whites did not allow one of their players to feature in the Olympics, which has made him upset.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Junior Firpo wanted to represent Dominican Republic at the Olympics but Leeds United did not allow the player to take part in the competition.

The player has claimed that he tried till the end to convince the club to allow him to leave.

“It was hard, I tried until the last day but they told me that since I was an important player, one of the leaders and captains, they needed me at the beginning of preseason because the clubs close their business in the preseason and I was one of the keys, I was telling them that for me it was going to be something unique but it wasn’t possible,” he said.

Firpo is a crucial member of the Leeds United side and manager Daniel Farke did not want to take any risk.

The manager wanted to save the player from possible injuries and he wanted him to have a proper pre-season ahead of the new season.

Firpo has featured in all the matches for his club this season and he will keep on doing that under Farke.

The Leeds faithful will be hoping that the player can contribute to their success this season and help them win promotion to the Premier League.