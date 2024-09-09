First-team player wants assurances he will be allowed to leave Leeds next summer

Leeds United failed to win promotion to the Premier League and that has created uncertainty surrounding the future of many players.

Some of their best players left the club this summer to play in the Premier League.

Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter left for the top flight in England and if the Whites fail to win promotion again this season, more players could leave them.

Goalkeepr Illan Meslier now wants to know if he will be allowed to leave the club next summer if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League.

The former French U21 International is demanding a release clause to be inserted in his contract at the club.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, as quoted by Marching On Together:

“The 49ers enterprise’s approach is very much that their hands have been a bit tied contractually, and anyone that they negotiate with, they want to try and remove that clause.

“But of course, from the player’s point of view, if you knew the clause existed for others, or you signed a new long-term deal, and I think this is particularly the case, from what I hear, with Meslier.

“The player may want to protect themselves against the fact that if Leeds don’t go up, they’re stuck on a long-term deal, and maybe they feel their development is elsewhere. So it’s a balancing act.”

It is not a surprise to see Meslier looking to secure his future, like players in the past have done at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has a big job at his hands this season and another failure to win promotion to the Premier League might be the end of his project at the club.