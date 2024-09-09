Liverpool star addresses brutal decision from new manager Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has started his tenure at the club in fine form.

The Reds have won all three Premier League matches this season and they have done that without conceding a single goal.

When it looked like the Reds would struggle massively after the departure of Jurgen Klopp, Slot has made sure that he builds a competitive team that can challenge for the league title in his first season at Anfield.

The manager has made some big calls at the club already, not starting Darwin Nunez in any of the games and taking off right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, which made the defender unhappy with the manager’s decision.

There is another player who has been at the end of a brutal decision from the new Liverpool manager.

Centre-back Jarrel Quansah was taken off at halftime by Slot in the first match of the season against Ipswich Town.

The defender was replaced by Ibrahima Konate at halftime and Liverpool ended up winning the match 2-0.

Since then, Quansah has not started for the Merseyside club and now he has claimed that the manager’s decision to take him off was “a kick up the backside.”

He said after England U21s win against Norther Ireland, as quoted by The Mirror:

“It’s a long season, I have the whole season to prove myself.

“It’s given me a kick up the backside, you could say. I’ll keep grafting on the training pitch and that’s all it is. It’s never a nice feeling as a footballer to be subbed off at half-time but at the end of the day it was the gaffer’s decision and it was the right one.

“It obviously worked because we won, so I can only focus on myself, improve myself, kick forward and move on to the next game. I’m staying ready for whenever it comes.”

Due to the injury crisis at the club last season, Quansah was extensively used by Klopp.

The defender made 33 appearances for the Reds in his breakthrough season.

Liverpool defender needs more experience to perform

He was impressive most of the times but his lack of experience at the top level showed with some of his performances.

Despite being a world class defender himself, Virgil Van Dijk needs an assured presence besides him in the Liverpool defense.

Quansah has shown he has the potential to become a top defender and the early signs are good, however, he would need game time to develop and with Konate at the club, it is looking difficult at the moment.