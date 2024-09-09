Exclusive: Man City to include release clause in Erling Haaland’s new contract amid Real Madrid links

Man City have been working on a new deal for their star striker Erling Haaland and the Norwegian’s contract is likely to contain a release clause amid links to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old’s current contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in 2027 and the Premier League club are eager to offer the forward a new one given the impact he has made since arriving from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2022.

Haaland is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world and has accumulated an impressive total of 97 goals and 14 assists across the 102 appearances he has made for Man City so far.

Naturally, this has caught the attention of Real Madrid and the La Liga champions are often linked to the Norway international.

There have even been rumours of Haaland’s current Man City contract containing a Real Madrid-specific release clause, but according to Fabrizio Romano, that is not the case.

The transfer journalist expects the striker’s new deal to contain a release clause of some sort, but it will not be specific to the La Liga giants.

Man City closing in on a new contract for Erling Haaland

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Haaland’s contract situation at Man City and has admitted that there is no agreement between the parties yet but talks have been very positive.

“There have been talks already for months between Erling Haaland and Manchester City over a new deal. So this is the priority for City,” the transfer journalist said while speaking on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast. “It’s also an open negotiation with Haaland, who is very happy at the club. So they’ve been discussing now for months, almost six, seven months, discussing a new deal for Erling Haaland.

“So there is an active conversation and I think there is a good possibility, a good opportunity for them to reach an agreement. Then about the release clause, I’m not sure it’s going to be a specific clause for a club, we always had this kind of rumours, but Erling Haaland always had clauses in his contract since he was at Borussia Dortmund.”

Romano continued by stating: “At Manchester City, there are release clauses in the contract of Erling Haaland, but it’s not for a specific club. There will be, I think, a clause for his potential exit, but not only for Real Madrid.

“It will be an open clause and we will see the terms of this potential new deal. At the moment, the agreement is not reached yet, but there is a very good, positive conversation between the parties.”