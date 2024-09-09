Video: Man City’s Erling Haaland bullies Austrian defender before scoring late winner

Manchester City
Norway secured a 2-1 win over Austria in the UEFA Nations League on Monday with Man City’s Erling Haaland producing the winner for his nation. 

The Norwegians were looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance against Kazakhstan on Friday in which Stale Solbakken’s side drew 0-0.

Playing at home, Norway got the result they wanted against a good Austria team with Haaland playing a big role in his team securing the three points.

The Man City star scored a late winner and showed once again why he is one of the best strikers in the world as the 24-year-old continues his impressive start to the new season. The forward completely bullied his opponent in the Austrian box before finishing past Patrick Pentz.

Man City’s Erling Haaland has made a flying start to the 2024/25 campaign

Watch: Man City’s Erling Haaland nets important winner for Norway

Pictures by Viaplay.

