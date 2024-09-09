Man United misfit closing in on exit after failed expensive move to Old Trafford

Manchester United winger Antony wants to leave the club and he is pushing for a move to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The Brazilian has failed to make an impact at the club since his £86million move to Man United back in 2022.

He is out of favour at the club now and the Red Devils will have no objection in letting him leave.

According to The Sun, the former Ajax winger is being targeted by Fenerbahce, who are managed by former Man United manager Jose Mourinho.

The Brazilian attacker has played just one minute of Premier League football this season, which shows he is not in the plans of the manager.

The likes of Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho are ahead of him in the pecking order at the club, which means he will not be getting enough playing time.

Teams in Spain, France and Saudi Arabia have reportedly shown an interest in the services of the player, who as per the report, has told the club he wants to leave for a new adventure.

The Turkish transfer window is open till the 13th September and Premier League players can still leave their clubs till the deadline.

Former Man United midfielder Fred is also playing for Fenerbahce at the moment and Antony’s potential move to the Turkish club would increase the Red Devils contingent there.

Man United winger has struggled to perform at Old Trafford

Antony has three years left on his current contract at the club and despite the club’s wish to sell the player permanently this summer, they will have to settle for a loan move.

Ten Hag managed Antony at his former club Ajax, where both of them enjoyed success but their time at Old Trafford has been completely the opposite.

It is perhaps time for Antony to start a new chapter in his career after being given more than enough chances at the club to perform and still failing.