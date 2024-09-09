“I was right” – Former Manchester United manager takes fresh swipe at the club

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has spoken out on his claims about the problems at Old Trafford as things continue to go badly for his successor Erik ten Hag.

Rangnick had a brief stint in charge of Man Utd in the 2021/22 season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, and he spoke at the time about the club needing open heart surgery, in what is now quite a famous quote.

The claims from Rangnick were met with a mixed response at the time, but it now seems fair to say that the German tactician had a point, and that is also quite clearly how he sees it.

When asked about his thoughts on United’s ongoing issues under Ten Hag, Rangnick said to TV2, as quoted by the Metro: “I probably made that statement when the season was almost over about two years ago. It is probably only two or three weeks since Erik ten Hag was asked the same thing.

“Then he said that I was right in my analysis. I don’t know how many players they have signed since, but it looks like I was right.”

Ten Hag may have won the FA Cup final last season, but things do not look right on the pitch for MUFC, with the team suffering very poor back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool already this season.

At some point, United will surely have to look at Ten Hag as a major cause of the ongoing issues, as so much else has changed since the Dutch tactician took over.

The overall structure of the club is surely now a long way from what Rangnick saw, with new ownership and changes at board level, which has also meant various new players replacing the numerous who have left.

Ten Hag did impressive work at former club Ajax, but it perhaps isn’t too surprising that taking control of one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League has proven a different kind of challenge.