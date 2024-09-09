Man United boss Erik ten Hag suffers yet another setback during international break

Manchester United have had a disappointing start to the new season with Erik ten Hag losing two out of three games this season.

After starting their season with a win against Fulham, the Red Devils failed to beat Brighton and Liverpool in their next games.

Life has been difficult for manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford since joining the club with the manager failing to inspire the team.

Man United boss suffered another defeat during the international break, this time managing his former team Utrecht in a testimonial match, according to The Mirror.

The Dutch manager was given permission by Man United to manage his former team for a testimonial match for veteran Utrecht defender Mark van der Maarel.

The player requested the Red Devils manager to take charge of a team consisting of former Utrecht players.

They came up against a team of current Utrecht players, who won the match 2-1, leaving Ten Hag with another defeat this season.

Van der Maarel retired from football last season after spending his entire career at the Dutch club.

He played under Ten Hag for two years, building a close relationship with the manager.

Although it is just a testimonial match that hardly means anything, it is another defeat for Ten Hag this season.

He will be hoping to turnaround his team’s fortunes when he returns to the Premier League club.

Erik ten Hag has to start producing results at Man United

After being heavily backed by the club financially to sign players over the summer, Ten Hag has failed to get them going this season.

The Red Devils face Southampton and Crystal Palace in the league next and Ten Hag will have the opportunity to find positive momentum after a tough start.

The manager’s job at the club was in trouble this summer when the Red Devils engaged in talks with other managers.

The club eventually decided to show faith in the manager but with the results and his team’s football not improving, his future could come into question once again.