Manchester United made recent transfer approach for versatile 21-year-old

Manchester United reportedly made an approach for Sevilla winger Juanlu Sanchez after his impressive form for Spain at this summer’s Olympics.

The 21-year-old, who can play on the right flank in an attacking role or as a full-back or wing-back, picked up a gold medal with his country as they beat France in the final, and he’s also had some eye-catching performances with his club in La Liga.

According to ABC Sevilla, this has led to interest from Man Utd, who made some effort to try to sign him shortly after his Olympics success, though clearly the Red Devils weren’t able to get the deal done on this occasion.

Sanchez will surely remain a talent on United’s radar, however, and other top clubs will likely be aware of him too as he looks like the latest big talent to come from Sevilla’s academy.

Down the years, the Andalusian outfit have produced big names like Jose Antonio Reyes, Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas and Alberto Moreno, so it could be that Sanchez will be their next success story.

United ended up bringing in Noussair Mazraoui as another option at right-back this season, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving for West Ham.

Sanchez, however, might have had more opportunities further forward in Erik ten Hag’s side, given that Jadon Sancho left Old Trafford for an initial loan move to Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the near future as one imagines MUFC might still have Sanchez earmarked as a target to revisit again at some point.