Brazilian side Flamengo have ended talks with former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired in July.

Martial left United after spending nine years at the club, arriving from Monaco in 2015. During that time, he played 317 times across all competitions, notching 90 goals and 47 assists while lifting FA Cup, EFL Cup, Europa League and Community Shield honours.

However, Martial has consistently with fitness issues and according to Transfermarkt, missed 94 matches through injury during the time he was with Manchester United — and on loan at Sevilla in the second half of 2021/22.

Even, so Martial’s considerable talent has resulted in plenty of interest this summer.

Flamengo’s Anthony Martial talks collapse

Brazilian giants Flamengo highlighted Martial as a key target recently after star striker Pedro suffered a serious knee injury that is set to keep him sidelined long-term.

However, according to a report from Meia Hora (via The Sun), talks have now collapsed.

The report states that Martial’s demands were ‘unworkable’, with the 30-time France international insisting on a three-year contract and making salary demands that were simply too high for Flamengo.

According to Capology, Martial earned a whopping £13m during his final season with Manchester United. That was enough to place him level with Mason Mount, while only Marcus Rashford (£15.6m), Raphael Varane (£17.68m) and Casemiro (£18.2m) pocketed more.

That equates to £250k a week. Even if Martial took a substantial pay cut, Flamengo would find it hard to match his demands given former Chelsea defender David Luiz is their current highest-paid player at £39k per week (per Salary Sport).