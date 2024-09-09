Exclusive: Superstar could leave Liverpool in 2025 but “it’s not over” admits Fabrizio Romano

The future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool is set to be a huge topic of discussion over the coming months as the superstar’s current contract at Anfield is set to expire in 2025, however, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that “it’s not over” between the pair.

The winger has been part of the Premier League club since completing a move from AS Roma back in 2017 and the Egyptian star has become a legendary figure at the Merseyside outfit having helped deliver every trophy on offer to fans of the Reds.

Not only this, Salah will go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever goalscorers having netted 214 times across the 352 appearances he has made on Merseyside – the fifth highest in the club’s history.

Having entered the final year of his contract, there is a chance that Salah will leave Liverpool next summer, however, Fabrizio Romano has stated that “it’s not over” between the pair.

There will be discussions over a new deal in the coming months admits the transfer expert and the decision to continue in the Premier League will come down to the club and the player once everything has been discussed.

Fabrizio Romano provides an update on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future

Speaking on the latest episode of CaughtOffside’s The Debrief podcast, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Salah’s situation at Liverpool and has revealed that the superstar could leave Anfield in 2025 but there will be discussions over a new deal.

“I think there is still a very concrete chance to see Mo Salah leaving, but what I’m sure about is that there will be conversations. There will be negotiations with Liverpool so it’s not over between Liverpool and Salah. The situation is still very much open. So again, there is a possibility to leave for sure, but it’s not guaranteed,” the transfer journalist said.

“There will be negotiations. There will be conversations. Mo Salah is open to negotiating and discussing with Liverpool. It’s about the length of the contract and the project they have at the club. Obviously, money is also an important factor for the final big contract in the career as a football player for Mo Salah.

“There will be conversations and it will happen quite soon. In the next months, there will be conversations with Mo Salah and with his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, as they will discuss a potential new deal for Mo and they will decide all together. I think it’s going to be a club and player decision.