Koeman risks Netherlands civil war as £31m Man Utd flop gets free pass after Bergwijn spat

Ronald Koeman has given his seal of approval for Memphis Depay’s move to Brazilian side Corinthians.

The former Manchester United and Barcelona striker is on the verge of sealing a shock move to Timão after his contract at Atletico Madrid expired over the summer.

Koeman has caused controversy in recent weeks by omitting Steven Bergwijn from the Netherlands national team after he signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad; calling the former Spurs forward’s case a ‘closed book’.

“It’s clear that this has nothing to do with sportive ambition. His book with the Dutch National Team is closed,” Koeman said of Bergwijn’s move.

“He probably knows that I would have said this.”

Bergwijn — who played 83 times for Spurs between 2020 and 2022, scoring eight goals — responded by saying he had no interest in playing under Koeman anyway and that the manager was in danger of ‘losing his credibility’.

Koeman gives Memphis Depay free pass for Brazil move

Depay — who scored seven goals in 53 appearances for Man Utd between 2015 and 2017, arriving at Old Trafford for £31m from PSV Eindhoven (per BBC Sport) — has been given much more favourable treatment by Koeman.

The former Everton and Southampton boss says the 98-time international could return to the Oranje picture as he regards the Brazilian Serie A as a better league than the Saudi Pro League.

“I disapproved Bergwijn to Saudi, with Memphis can be different,” Koeman was quoted as saying by CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

“The level of the league in Brazil is different. So yes, Depay can still be part of the national team but it depends on his fitness and if he still reaches his level.”