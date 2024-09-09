Newcastle are believed to be interested in bringing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo to St James’ Park in 2025 as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his front line.

This summer was a disappointing one for the Magpies as their main objective was to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and keep hold of their star players such as Anthony Gordon.

The Tyneside club did both successfully, however, in terms of adding to Howe’s squad, the transfer window was underwhelming.

Newcastle also failed to secure their top target in Marc Guehi as Crystal Palace turned down multiple bids for the centre-back. The positive for fans of the Premier League outfit is that they will now have money to spend in 2025 and according to GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle are ready to battle Liverpool and Arsenal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Newcastle ready to move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo in 2025

Howe is said to be attracted to Mbeumo’s versatility as the 25-year-old can play anywhere across the frontline, an area the English coach is keen to strengthen at St James’ Park.

The Brentford star has been a solid addition to the Premier League ever since Brentford’s promotion back in 2021 and has started the current campaign with three goals across the Bees’ opening three matches.

Brentford are said to want around £50m for Mbeumo and with a contract expiring at the Gtech Stadium in 2026, it remains to be seen if any of the interested parties are willing to match this asking price.